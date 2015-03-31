Tuesday’s #NailCall: A Week’s Worth of Amazing Nail Art Looks

Whether you’re a minimalist by nature when it comes to manicures, desire every dose of glitter you can get your tips on, or just love intricate sketches, you can rest assured that there is a nail art look for you. Sometimes you want to go almost sans polish with a nude or peachy pastel that shows off more glossy shine than it does pigment. At other points in your manicure schedule, you might be feeling like your nail beds are mini canvases for something abstract or picturesque. If it’s seasonally based, you might be really into florals. The best part about nail lacquer and the greater world of nail design in general is that it’s SO expressive that there is just about something for everyone. That’s what we discovered when we turned to Instagram, as users didn’t stay uniformed to a specific genre or category, but showed off their cool skills in a variety of ways. Take a look at this #NailCall roundup that’s filled with a week’s worth of amazing yet totally unique nail art ideas. Don’t forget to upload your own look and tag @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for a chance to be featured in next week’s post.

