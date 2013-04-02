Tuesday’s #NailCall: 3D Textures and Aquamarine Colors

If you’re a nail art enthusiast like we are, you get giddy at the thought of a new technique or tool. We’ve been seeing some pretty incredible nail art lately, and we’re beginning to wonder how much time everyone spends to make their nails noteworthy. From drawing full dream catchers on nails to perfecting the galaxy nail art, our readers have really been stepping up their game this week in terms of manicure difficulty – and we’re impressed.
Take a look at this week’s best #NailCall submissions, featuring tons of studs and not one boring nail. Think your nails have what it takes to be featured on our site? Send us your best work tagging @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured in next week’s #NailCall!
Mely_saldivar's peacock-inspired swirl manicure is really on trend with hot spring colors like emerald and blue.
Rikki_see nailed the galaxy manicure that everyone is lusting after.
Nailsbykr3b went for white speckled nails and a teal accent nail with a skillfully drawn tree, a gorgeous color combination for spring.
Xoreds painted a little something for everyone with her multi-pattern manicure.
Okay, Susanna27, you've convinced us that foil nails are the way to go for spring.
Few things get us more excited than 3D nail art, as seen on Prettygossip.
Dropout_nails' tidal wave blue nails have us in the mood for a sandy beach.
How adorable is Topbird's mail-themed manicure?
Tayloringold is ready for a black tie event with glittery tuxedo nails.
