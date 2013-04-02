Tuesday’s #NailCall: 3D Textures and Aquamarine Colors

If you’re a nail art enthusiast like we are, you get giddy at the thought of a new technique or tool. We’ve been seeing some pretty incredible nail art lately, and we’re beginning to wonder how much time everyone spends to make their nails noteworthy. From drawing full dream catchers on nails to perfecting the galaxy nail art, our readers have really been stepping up their game this week in terms of manicure difficulty – and we’re impressed.

Take a look at this week’s best #NailCall submissions, featuring tons of studs and not one boring nail. Think your nails have what it takes to be featured on our site? Send us your best work tagging @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured in next week’s #NailCall!