Tuesday’s #NailCall: Not Just Neutrals

Now that July is just about over and August is just about rearing its bittersweet head, we have to get the summer nail art in while we can still call it “summer” nail art. The choice of base colors may be starting to lean towards neutrals, but any nail art aficionado knows that a pop of color takes the manicure up a notch. This week’s #NailCall submissions were full of a slew of grays, tans and metals, all accented by a bright color or noteworthy design.
Check out the slideshow above to see which manicures made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting or Instagram-ing us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.
I spy with my little eye ... @ittybittybomb has got some serious skills. For a fun Eye DIY, check out our tutorial here.
@clishaye gives us a preview of OPI's newest Germany-inspired nail collection. Danke very much!
@jaclynsciara clearly has style all the way from her nail art to her reading list.
@pemporlum had an office full of magnificent manicures. This gold glitter number is fun and sophisticated: ideal for the working girl.
Another mani from the @pemporlum office, showing off the same kind of crescent moon manicure Chanel sent down the runway.
@andreinalopezm is channeling Zooey Deschanel with these adorable tuxedo nails.
@MichelleRakos gives neutrals a pop of color with a bright yellow polish.
@anditsdev shows off her ombre skills with this pink and blue manicure.