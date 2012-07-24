Tuesday’s #NailCall: Not Just Neutrals

Now that July is just about over and August is just about rearing its bittersweet head, we have to get the summer nail art in while we can still call it “summer” nail art. The choice of base colors may be starting to lean towards neutrals, but any nail art aficionado knows that a pop of color takes the manicure up a notch. This week’s #NailCall submissions were full of a slew of grays, tans and metals, all accented by a bright color or noteworthy design.

Check out the slideshow above to see which manicures made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting or Instagram-ing us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.