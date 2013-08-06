Tuesday’s #NailCall: Nail Art Galore

Your nail art skills were out in full force this week, with designs ranging from zig-zags, cheetah spots and flowers to outer space. We’re loving the creativity, especially because some of the designs are so miniscule–we’re not sure we could draw a seahorse with a Sharpie, let alone a tiny nail brush. It’s talent, and say what you will about nail art giving way to textured options, as long as there’s polish, there’ll be designs. It’s a “where there’s a will, there’s a way” situation, and with showings like this week’s, we’re totally okay with that.
Pastel shades are also having a moment, and we’re surprised how much we love the Easter egg hues on nails. Maybe not quite as good as when they’re accompanied by baskets of chocolate eggs, but nothing ever is. We’ll try to get over it. Take a look through this week’s slideshow, and hedge your bets for making it into next week’s by tagging @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall!
We can't decide who has our favorite mani this week – can you?
Did your dad ever do that thing where it looked like he was walking down imaginary steps? @Kahnesgal82's manicure is along those lines, but much cooler (although most things are).
@Blushingbasics's pastel heart manicure is possibly more Lana Del Ray-esque than Lana herself could manage, which is truly an impressive feat.
The @theglitteryblog's pink cheetah print manicure reminds us of the Cheetah Girls, and that's always, always a good thing.
The @prettygossip's manicure may not be nail art in the traditional sense, but look at how saturated it is--art in itself (loophole).
We're seeing stars for @roxyheart15's awesome nail wraps, and though we apologize for that pun, we stand by it.
It doesn't get beachier than @sweetlitchi's nail designs, which would put any artist to shame.
@Katiaherrera1's rosebud flowers remind us of the '90s, so yeah, you could say we're on board.
We love a mix and match, and @nananailpolish's combo balances subtle and sparkle in just the right way.
W're getting slightly reptilian vibes from @christinecarr's pebbled dots, although we've never found an actual one so visually appealing.
