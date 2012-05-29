Tuesday’s #NailCall: It’s In The Details

I’ve said it time and time again that beauty gals are quite the creative bunch, and this week’s #NailCall certainly proves that. Playing with fun summer colors and classic brights, this week you guys chose to keep things mostly classic, with just a hint of pizazz. Whether it was with a detail finger bedazzled with glitter or a design (or an all-out caviar manicure) everyone certainly knows that a little goes a long way.

Check out the slideshow above to see which manicures made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.

All images via Twitter