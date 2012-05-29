StyleCaster
Share

Tuesday’s #NailCall: It’s In The Details

What's hot
StyleCaster

Tuesday’s #NailCall: It’s In The Details

Rachel Adler
by
Tuesday’s #NailCall: It’s In The Details
6 Start slideshow

I’ve said it time and time again that beauty gals are quite the creative bunch, and this week’s #NailCall certainly proves that. Playing with fun summer colors and classic brights, this week you guys chose to keep things mostly classic, with just a hint of pizazz. Whether it was with a detail finger bedazzled with glitter or a design (or an all-out caviar manicure) everyone certainly knows that a little goes a long way.

Check out the slideshow above to see which manicures made the cut this week and be sure to submit your own manicure for next week’s #NailCall by tweeting us a picture of your manicure to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall.

All images via Twitter

0 Thoughts?
1 of 6

@kelliacciardo used MAC pigments for her purple and silver ombre gel manicure.

@Adjyg shows off her cherry red mani, the perfect classic summer look (set off with a fun ring).

@Ambeerlyynn knows how to add a pop of fun to her pink manicure with a gold detail finger.

@JessicaM_PR tested out the Caviar manicure on her nails, going all-out!

@VanCityPretty is loving her matte pistachio nails, and so are we!

@UR_FashionDoll decorated her summer bright colors with peace and love signs.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Top Beauty Trends For Summer

10 Top Beauty Trends For Summer
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share