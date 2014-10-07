Tuesday’s Nail Call: Haunted Hues

Halloween is right around the corner, and what better way to get in the spirit than by stepping up your nail game? Autumnal shades, spooky nail art, or just a dressed-up manicure are sure to wow all your friends and co-workers, giving them way more of a treat than a trick. After all, it is Halloween, so the more wild the look, the better!

This week’s Instagram users showed us creepy colors, glamorous designs, and so much more. Take a look through our gallery above at some of our favorite #NailCall submissions of the week. Don’t forget to create your own devilish nail designs and submit your most creative looks by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

