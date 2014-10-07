StyleCaster
Tuesday’s Nail Call: Haunted Hues

stylelindspiration
by
Halloween is right around the corner, and what better way to get in the spirit than by stepping up your nail game? Autumnal shades, spooky nail art, or just a dressed-up manicure are sure to wow all your friends and co-workers, giving them way more of a treat than a trick. After all, it is Halloween, so the more wild the look, the better!

This week’s Instagram users showed us creepy colors, glamorous designs, and so much more. Take a look through our gallery above at some of our favorite #NailCall submissions of the week. Don’t forget to create your own devilish nail designs and submit your most creative looks by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

@jessican_pr nailed the gory-glam look with her spooky blood-stained manicure.

We love the simple elegance of this black matte half moon manicure by @theglitteryblog

Mimic the look of fall foliage with this gorgeous design by @kitoffkilter. A nude chevron design near the cuticle below a beautiful shade of red just screams fall.

@nananailpolish channeled Dia de los Muertos with these colorful nail wraps.

This royal red nail look by @dianabeautynails reminds us of a candy apple—yum!

We love how @topbird dressed up her nails with diamonds and crowns. Nails can wear costumes too, after all.

@atxlaquerista created the purrfect cat nails which we think pays homage to the classic costume of choice each Halloween.

@kitoffkilter displayed a creepy message using a blacklight top coat, perfect for the Halloween season.

