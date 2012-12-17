How to Get a Tuck and Roll Chignon Hairstyle

Sometimes, an outfit calls for a retro touch. This rolled style is old-fashioned in all the right ways: it’s sleek and sophisticated—and easy to recreate yourself. To get the most out of the look, pair it with something strapless to show off your collarbones. Just be sure to keep your makeup modern—perhaps a slinky cat eye and a bold lip—to avoid looking like you’re going to a throwback costume ball. We don’t need to tell you that this style is perfect for a winter black tie wedding or a holiday gala. And if you need extra tips on getting the perfect roll, watch our masterful editor, Candice, create one in her video tutorial here.

What You’ll Need:

• Bobby pins

• Clear hair ties

• Hairspray. This one from Nick Chavez provides lasting hold but keeps strands unbelievably soft.

Steps:

1. Pull hair into a low ponytail using a clear elastic.

2. Separate the hair at the base of your pony to create a pocket. Don’t create an actual hole like you would for a topsy tail.

3. Roll and tuck your ponytail into the pocket. Stuff all the hair in so that there aren’t any ends poking out.

4. Using bobby pins to secure the roll to the back of you head.

5. Finish with spray to keep the style looking sleek.

