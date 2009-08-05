Tsumori Chisato and Shu Uemura Team Up

WWD reports the new make-up line, developed in partnership with Tsumori Chisato and Shu Uemura, draws from a combination of the childrens novel The Little Prince and the far reaches of outer-space. The collection brings heaven to earth with colors ranging from soft bubblegum pinks to gold hues.

The collection is expected to land in the U.S. in early September – you won’t be able to miss it on the counters with packaging featuring felines, stars and lots of glitter. It includes a mini-brush set in a gold-zippered case ($72), two palettes of blush and eyeliner ($75), highlighter ($53), three lipstick shades ($35) and a quilted make-up bag ($88). Need additional sparkle? Your wink will become captivating with a set of crystal studded false eyelashes for $72.

Now that gives starry-eyed a whole new meaning.