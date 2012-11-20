TSA-Approved Packing Essentials for Thanksgiving Travels

Since all we can think about is the Thanksgiving feast that we’ll be munching on in just a few days, just in case you’re traveling (near or far) we figured we would take one thing off of your to-do list and figure out your packing essentials for you.
No one likes to look disheveled when visiting with family or jet setting off to some island resort, so we’ve rounded up all of the TSA-approved necessities to keep you looking your best even when you can’t drag along your entire cosmetics bag. Check out the slideshow above and see what you need to add to your suitcase now!
Click through to see the essential beauty products you need to pack!
If you're traveling a long ways or just don't have time to restyle your hair, rejuvenate and add volume with this root pumping mousse. (Big Sexy Hair Root Pump Spray Mousse, $3, ulta.com)
Everyone needs a great travel-sized fragrance to tote along with them, and Kenzo's FlowerbyKenzo combines soft floral notes for any occasion. (Kenzo's FlowerbyKenzo, $25, sephora.com)
Do you get flat hair with product build-up after traveling all day and falling asleep in the passenger seat? This shampoo will thoroughly cleanse your hair without stripping it of its natural oils and make it look thicker and fuller. (Living Proof Full Shampoo, $10, ulta.com)
If you're going to have to pack up your beloved products, at least pack them in something gorgeous to stare at all week, right? (Marc by Marc Jacobs Cosmetics Case, $88, bloomingdales.com)
One of the greatest products to ever grace a beauty junkie's product arsenal were makeup remover wipes, and these wipes by Ole Henriksen are some of the best. With Vitamin C and Green Tea for added brightness, these will help to salvage your skin as you travel. (Ole Henriksen Truth to Go Wipes, $6, 3floz.com)
Dry shampoo is a must when traveling, and this is our favorite because it adds plenty of volume. (Oscar Blandi Volumizing Dry Shampoo, $11, ulta.com)
If you need to quickly touch up your makeup or eyeliner smears, these cotton tips are filled with makeup remover for easy use. (BareMinerals On-The-Spot Makeup Remover, $5, ulta.com)
Everyone needs a retractable brush when traveling to save themselves from damaging their go-to brushes. Trust us on this one, you'll be glad you invested now. (Sephora Classic Retractable Travel Blush Brush, $22, sephora.com)
This travel palette from Stila has five universally flattering shadows, plus a multi-tasking color for lips and cheeks. (Stila Lovely in London Travel Palette, $10, sephora.com)
Although it might be a bit pricey, this T3 travel Featherweight dryer is worth the investment. We all know that those hotel hairdryers are the worst, and if you're staying with family you never know what the hot tools situation might be. It's better to be safe, than sorry. (T3 Featherweight Journey Travel Dryer, $130, sephora.com)