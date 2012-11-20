TSA-Approved Packing Essentials for Thanksgiving Travels

Since all we can think about is the Thanksgiving feast that we’ll be munching on in just a few days, just in case you’re traveling (near or far) we figured we would take one thing off of your to-do list and figure out your packing essentials for you.

No one likes to look disheveled when visiting with family or jet setting off to some island resort, so we’ve rounded up all of the TSA-approved necessities to keep you looking your best even when you can’t drag along your entire cosmetics bag. Check out the slideshow above and see what you need to add to your suitcase now!