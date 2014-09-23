TSA Announces We’ll Soon Be Able to Fly With Our Beauty Products

The moment after we book a flight, our first thought is, “How will all of our beauty products fit?” The agony of trying to put your favorite shampoo, conditioner, and body wash into those tiny travel sized bottles from the drugstore are soon to be over, though, ladies. TSA administrator John Pistole just told the Chicago Tribune that we’ll all soon be able to fly with all of the liquids our hearts could desire.

Even on a trip as short as a weekend we’ve had trouble paring down our beauty products to the bare minimum, taking only the 3.4 ounces of liquid allowed by the TSA. While we don’t have an exact date for when the change will take place, we know that only those enrolled in TSA Pre-Check will reap the benefits. For now, we’ll be waiting with bated breath for vacations with all the shampoo we could carry!

