Try These 3 Spring Hair Trends Now

As much as we’re enjoying this season’s hairstyles, we’re always looking for the next big trend. Redken Creative Consultant and world-renowned hairstylist Guido Palau tells us what looks we can expect to see in Spring 2012.

Simple, Yet Effective

While we love elaborate updos as much as the next person, it’s nice to have safer (read: less time consuming) options to work with. Guido says we can expect to see low ponytails, clean parts and naturally enhanced texture.

To get effortless texture:

Step 1: Apply Redken Guts 10 Volume Spray Foam to damp hair.

Step 2: Roughly blow-dry hair (Skip the brush and use your fingers to scrunch hair instead).

Step 3: When hair’s dry, twist into a bun and mist with Redken Powder Refresh 01, an aerosol hair powder/dry shampoo.

Step 4: Let your bun set for a few minutes, then undo it and spray on more Powder Refresh 01.

Up, Up And Away

Another trend for Spring 2013 is very retro. Think Edie Sedgwick and Tippi Hedren‘s structured updos. These shapes were the inspiration behind the 1960s-inspired styles we’ll soon be seeing everywhere.

To get a modern 60s ‘do:

Step 1: Apply Redken Guts 10 Volume Spray Foam to damp hair and blow-dry straight.

Step 2: Create a deep side part, and mist Redken Quick Tease 15 backcombing finishing spray on the roots to add height with a teased effect.

Step 3: Gather hair into a low ponytail, and spray on Redken Powder Refresh 01.

Step 4: Pull out a few wisps so the style doesn’t look too “done.”

Twice As Nice

The phrase “split personality” can now refer to your hairstyle. Guido created looks with contrasting textures, so the result was “strong and dramatic, but still very youthful.’

To get the dual-textured style:

Step 1: Blow-dry the top section of the hair to just behind the ears, and spray on Redken Forceful 23 Super Strength Finishing Spray for maximum control.

Step 2: Mist the length of your hair with a generous amount of Redken Powder Refresh 01 to create an airy, texturized effect.

Which of these styles are you most excited to try?