Rose Byrne’s Simple (But Smoldering) Makeup Look Is Party-Perfect

Our holiday office party is tomorrow (!) and we’ve already been thinking about what shimmery shadows and glossy red lipsticks we’ll be modeling for the event. However, Rose Byrne’s makeup at the Portlandia premiere last night is so perfect it made all that research obsolete. Her shimmering, rose gold shadow strikes just the right balance between sparkly and polished. CK One global makeup artist Hung Vanngo “wanted to enhance Rose’s natural tones with a soft, effortless look that would complement the beautiful vintage dress she was wearing. This shade of lipstick is a great choice for those who love a nude lip but still want to have a hint of peach and pink.”

Here’s what he used to get the look:

For the eyes, he used CK One powder Eyeshadow Quad in Boho 700 ($28, Ulta.com), a shimmery nude, and CK One Mascara in Confess 810 ($18, Ulta.com).

To create those bold brows, he applied CK One Brow Pencil + Gel Duo ($22, Ulta.com) in wily brunette 300.

Finishing the look, he dabbed the lips with CK One Pure Color Lipstick in Brainiac 800 ($16, Ulta.com), a soft pinky peach shade.

Are you loving those shimmery lids too?