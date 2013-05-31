The Light Summer Fragrances You Need to Be Wearing

Introducing a new fragrance into your daily routine can be a big risk, especially if you’re hooked on something you love. With that being said, when the summer comes, it’s time to kick the heavier fragrances out and take up a lighter scent. Granted, scents smell different on everyone, but it’s a unanimous decision that lighter aromas fare better on the body than heavier ones in the warmer weather.
When shopping for a summer scent, note the labels on the bottle: Perfume’s are the most concentrated and potent, eau de parfum next, followed by eau de toilette – which are ideal for the summertime. Body mists are another option although they may require constant reapplication, but it’s all worth it to stay refreshed and smelling good throughout the day. Check out some of our top picks for summer scents in the slideshow above, and let us know in the comments below which fragrances you’ll be wearing this season!
Find out which of these lighter, airier scents you need for summer!
Long-lasting, floral and aquatic, what more can we ask for in a light, summer fragrance?
(The Body Shop Amazonian Wild Lily Perfume Oil, $6, Thebodyshop-usa.com)
Stay fresh and get energized at the same time, even moisturized with the hidden ingredient of hydrating aloe vera. (Bodycology XOXO Fragrance Mist, $3.99, walmart.com)
Refreshing, seductive and hypnotic, this is like another trip to the tropical islands. (Calgon Refreshing Body Mist, Hawaiian Ginger, $7.29, drugstore.com)
Delicate, light and luminous the beauty of Jasmin and Bergamote come together for the perfect summertime scent. (L'Occitane Jasmin & Bergamote Eau de Toilette, $75, usa.loccitane.com)
This fragrance is as beautiful as a field of flowers with notes of honeysuckle and peony. (Philosophy Field of Flowers, $37.50, sephora.com)
Mandarin and pomegranate will have you sparkling, while cedar wood and sandalwood will have you smelling sensual. (Burberry Summer, $67, Sephora.com)
Photo:
Burberry Summer, $67, Sephora.com.
A fresh, delicious and vibrant scent that is full of jasmine and apple notes. (DKNY Be Delicious Fresh Blossom, $15, Sephora.com)
Photo:
DKNY Be Delicious Fresh Blossom, $15, Sephora.com.
Victoria's Secret's body mist is full of boysenberry and lavender and is sexy, bold and confident. (Victoria's Secret Secret Bombshell Forever Body Mist, $25, Victoriassecret.com)