The Light Summer Fragrances You Need to Be Wearing

Introducing a new fragrance into your daily routine can be a big risk, especially if you’re hooked on something you love. With that being said, when the summer comes, it’s time to kick the heavier fragrances out and take up a lighter scent. Granted, scents smell different on everyone, but it’s a unanimous decision that lighter aromas fare better on the body than heavier ones in the warmer weather.

When shopping for a summer scent, note the labels on the bottle: Perfume’s are the most concentrated and potent, eau de parfum next, followed by eau de toilette – which are ideal for the summertime. Body mists are another option although they may require constant reapplication, but it’s all worth it to stay refreshed and smelling good throughout the day. Check out some of our top picks for summer scents in the slideshow above, and let us know in the comments below which fragrances you’ll be wearing this season!

