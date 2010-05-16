Beauty Try-Out – Spring’s Latest Mascaras Get Put To The Test

Photo: PIKSEL, istockphoto.com

Whether you have barely-there lashes or lashes that are so long they constantly block your view (lucky girls!), chances are you’ve been searching for that perfectly formulated mascara ever since you first began dabbling in the land of beauty products.

We’re talking about that little tube that gives you long, clump-free lashes while simultaneously making them stronger with a lilting curl all in one seamless step. The girls at StyleCaster have all been struggling with the same search for years, so we put a few of the newest mascaras to the test. (No better beauty advice than trying out the formulas first hand.) Read below for the results!

Clinique High Impact Curling Mascara



Image: clinique.com

“The Clinique High Impact Curling Mascara definitely appeared to give my lashes length but didn’t make them seem full at all. The bristles on the mascara wand are very short which made the mascara look uneven and clumpy when applied. It was also extremely difficult to remove!” Haley Mufson, Project Manager (Clinique High Impact Curling Mascara, $14, clinique.com)

Stila Define and Lengthen Mascara



Image: sephora.com

“The Stila Define and Lengthening duo isn’t the best mascara I’ve ever tried, but it definitely lives up to its name. I loved the definition part of the mascara it really allows you to add definition to your lashes, and the lengthening brush helps give you the finishing touches for the perfect length. I wish the ends were labeled “define” and “lengthen” so it wasn’t a guessing game though before I open it.” Courtney Caruso, Marketing Associate (Stila Convertible Mascara, $22, sephora.com)



Covergirl Lashblast (Waterproof)



Image: walmart.com

“Initially the wand felt awkward to use because the bristles are so short. However, there was a notable difference in the volume of my lashes. My eyelashes were really pumped up and looked as if I had on eyeliner. Lengthwise, there was not a noticeable change. My favorite part is that the waterproof mascara never ran down on my bottom lash line (a chronic problem of mine) but was not impossible to remove at night.” Janice Chou, Fashion Content Coordinator (CoverGirl Lashblast Waterproof Mascara, $6.50, walmart.com)

Avon Super Extend Mascara



Image: amazon.com

“The Avon mascara would be good for those who like to keep their mascara as light as possible. If you’re looking for a thicker application or lush lashes, this is definitely not the mascara to use. But, it definitely did lengthen my lashes and didn’t clump.” Rachel Siegel, Media Relations (Avon Super Extend Mascara, $9, amazon.com)

Maybelline New York New XXL Pro 24 Hour Bold



Image: sears.com

“This mascara has two steps and two sides of the wand. The first step is meant to act as a washable base coat; it coats the lashes very well and there is no clumping. The wand is smaller than the second step and attaches itself to each individual lash. The outcome is nice for daytime wear but bold enough for the evening as well. The second side of the wand acts as a waterproof topcoat. I would recommend using this coat for evenings only. It is much thicker and has a dramatic look when applied. Its also a bit clumpy, so make sure to remove any excess mascara from the wand before applying. The benefit of this mascara is basically getting a daytime and evening mascara in one!” Emily Finkbinder, Creative Director (Maybelline New York New XXL Pro 24 Hour Bold, $9.50, sears.com)

