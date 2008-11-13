StyleCaster
Share

Try On Fall Trends In One Click!!

What's hot
StyleCaster

Try On Fall Trends In One Click!!

Megan McIntyre
by

You HAVE got to check out a new feature we just launched called One-Click Looks. It puts the hairstyle and makeup effect of a celebrity on your picture in just one click. How easy and fun is that?  There are four fall trends to try out and each one has several celebrity looks.

Jennifer_Lopez+Sept_29_2008.jpg

Credit: © George Napolitano/FilmMagic.com

Trend 1: The Glamour Girl

The classic red lip is bolder than ever this season. Pair it with a full-volume hairstyle and you’ll be ready to hit any holiday party.  Try this trend seen on:

  • Jennifer Lopez (at left)

  • Tyra Banks

  • Hayden Panettiere

  • Katy Perry

Hayden_Panettiere+Sept_07_2008.jpg

Credit: © Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage.com

Trend 2: The New Nude Face

Sporting a natural look is anything but bland this season with the latest metallic nudes for eyes, cheeks, and lips. See this look seen on:

  • Hayden Panettiere (at left) 

  • Katie Holmes

  • Beyonce Knowles

  • Britney Spears

Taylor_Momsen+Sept_05_2008.jpg

Credit: © Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic.com

Trend 3: The Rebel

Embrace your inner bad girl this fall with daring smoky eyes, pale lips and a messy-on-purpose hairstyle.Try this look seen on:

  • Taylor Momsen (at left)

  • Rihanna

  • Pink

  • Natasha Bedingfield

Keira_Knightley+Sept_03_2008.jpg

Credit: © Jon Furniss/WireImage.com

Trend 4: The Romantic

Whether you’re looking for love or have already found it, these loose updos and utterly feminine makeup looks are perfect for the romantic-at-heart.

  • Keira Knightly

  • Leighton Meister

  • Jessica Simpson

  • Charlize Theron

Click any image to try on one of these trends and I bet you’ll say: Now That’s A Makeover!

Rachel 

Promoted Stories

share