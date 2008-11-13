Try On Fall Trends In One Click!!

You HAVE got to check out a new feature we just launched called One-Click Looks. It puts the hairstyle and makeup effect of a celebrity on your picture in just one click. How easy and fun is that? There are four fall trends to try out and each one has several celebrity looks.

Credit: © George Napolitano/FilmMagic.com

Trend 1: The Glamour Girl



The classic red lip is bolder than ever this season. Pair it with a full-volume hairstyle and you’ll be ready to hit any holiday party. Try this trend seen on:

Jennifer Lopez (at left)

Tyra Banks

Hayden Panettiere

Katy Perry

Trend 2: The New Nude Face



Sporting a natural look is anything but bland this season with the latest metallic nudes for eyes, cheeks, and lips. See this look seen on:

Hayden Panettiere (at left)

Katie Holmes

Beyonce Knowles

Britney Spears

Credit: © Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic.com

Trend 3: The Rebel



Embrace your inner bad girl this fall with daring smoky eyes, pale lips and a messy-on-purpose hairstyle.Try this look seen on:

Taylor Momsen (at left)

Rihanna

Pink

Natasha Bedingfield

Credit: © Jon Furniss/WireImage.com

Trend 4: The Romantic



Whether you’re looking for love or have already found it, these loose updos and utterly feminine makeup looks are perfect for the romantic-at-heart.

Keira Knightly

Leighton Meister

Jessica Simpson

Charlize Theron

Click any image to try on one of these trends and I bet you’ll say: Now That’s A Makeover!

Rachel