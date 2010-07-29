Try a Monochromatic Bronze Look

Creating a full bronze monochromatic face in the summer can be chic and sexy on a hot summer night. This is a bold look to pull off, so make sure you are going to a party, and not just a day at the beach.

First, apply your foundation, concealer and powder as usual. Next, fill in the brows a bit with a pencil to make them more defined, and then line the upper lash line with black eyeliner ending with a slight wing at the ends. Try the NYC Brow and Liner Pencil Twin Pack for a great way to save money.

Now, sweep a shimmering bronze eye shadow across the lids from lash line to crease and also under the lower lash line for a soft smudgy bronze eye. Next, apply a pale gold highlight shadow under the brows on the brow bone, on the inner corners of the eyes and on top of the cheekbones. Use Stila’s It Girl Eye Shadow Trio in Warm as the Lamé and Chloe colors are ideal for this monochromatic look. Finish off the eyes with Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Lift And Define Mascara in Jet Black applied to the upper and lower lashes.

For the face, apply a sweep of Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Sun Glow Powder Bronzer on the temples, along the sides of the face, under the cheekbones and on the apples for a bronzed but natural contoured glow. Last, sweep on a bronzy lipgloss like Too Faced Lip Bronzer or choose from an array of great colors from the Guerlain’s Terracotta Gloss collection. This makeup look is great with a tan (from self tanner of course) and when wearing great summer dresses in bold colors like turquoise, coral or green.

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.