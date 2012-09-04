Tom Cruise Held Wife Auditions, Kelly Ripa Finally Announces Co-Host

Vanity Fair reports in their October issue that Scientology did, in fact, search for a girlfriend for Tom Cruise. Actresses who were already members of the organization were asked to audition for a new training film. Little did they know they were in the running for Tom’s hand in marriage. —via Vanity Fair

Kelly Ripa just announced Michael Strahan as her new Live! co-host! The former NFL star has big shoes to fill after Regis’ departure, but we’re pretty sure he can handle it. —via Hollywood Life

Michael Clarke Duncan — an actor who clearly filled the rags to riches profile, going from a ditch digger to actor — passed away yesterday. The 54-year-old known most notably for his role as a prisoner with healing powers in The Green Mile, died from complications from a previous heart attack. —via New York Times

Chloe Sevigny covers XOXO The Mag in a new short cut and some of our favorite fall fashion looks. —via Coco Perez