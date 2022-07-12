Shoppers Say This Face Serum Left Their Skin ‘Crazy Soft,’ Reduced The Appearance of Pores—& It’s $11 For Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone has pores, and while this fact of life rings true, that doesn’t mean that some of us don’t dread seeing them on our faces every once in a while. Let’s be clear: no matter what product you use, you can’t actually make your pores completely disappear, but you can find skincare items that will help smooth and minimize their appearance. Some have results that you’ll see play out in the long-term or instantly. The TruSkin B3 Niacinamide Serum does both of them.

Infused with a creamy medley of Avocado Oil, Sunflower Seed Oil and Neem Seed Oil, this serum provides gentle hydration as the featured sebum-balancing Niacinamide targets congestion that can clog and enlarge pores. When your pores are clogged, it’s not bad news all around for every part of your skin, this serum gets ahead of the game before the problem even arises. Currently, you can shop the product for just $11 as part of Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale, talk about a steal!

One reviewer wrote, “This serum is awesome! Definitely still giving it a go, but it makes my skin crazy soft! I think it’s also the first time in my adult life when I haven’t been able to see any big pores on my nose.”

But reducing the appearance of pores isn’t the only thing this product does. It also diminishes discoloration and blemishes and works to support your skin’s barrier. Achieving plump, strong skin is what it’s all about.

“I use the tea tree serum for cystic acne. So far it’s working well. It helps to get the inflammation down and supports the skin around the blemish,” wrote another shopper.

Add the serum to your Prime Day cart while it’s down to just $11 for a limited-time.

