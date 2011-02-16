Trouble Sleeping? Your Beauty Suffers.

Numerous studies confirm the necessity of sleep for our physical, mental, and emotional health, as well as, most importantly (just kidding) for our looks. Yet too many of us, with our stressful jobs and busy schedules, fail to get the sleep our bodies need nightly.

To help ensure that our bodies, brains, and beauty don’t suffer any longer, Dr. Andrew Weil and Origins have partnered to create a Night Health collection clinically proven to encourage relaxation and help prepare your mind and body for sleep.

Full of therapeutic essential oils, the collection includes Bedtime Bath Oil (to help wash away tension and soothe the skin), Bedtime Face Cream (which targets tense skin and encourages tranquility) Bedtime Balm (to rub on acupressure points to sooth stress), as well as Bedtime Spray (an aromatherapy spray with lavender, mandarin and chamomile oils to promote relaxation and sleep).

So before you start popping pills (Ambien addicts, you know who you are), it may be worth giving this all-natural alternative a try. At the very least you’ll have a relaxing bedtime ritual to look forward to. (You can always pop the pills later.)

Dr. Weil for Origins Night Health Bedtime Bath Oil, $28.50; Bedtime Face Cream, $55.00; Bedtime Balm, $25; Bedtime Spray, $25; at origins.com