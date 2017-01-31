Pretty Little Liars’ Troian Bellisario Debuted a New Haircut On Instagram

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.
Pretty Little Liars’ Troian Bellisario chopped (some) of her hair off. [Instagram]
If you’ve seen #BoycottStarbucks making the rounds on Twitter, here’s why. [Refinery29]
The newest Instagram makeup trend is equal parts bizarre and awesome. [Cosmopolitan]
Following in the footsteps of CoverGirl and Maybelline, Rimmel’s newest spokesperson is a male YouTuber, too. [Mic]
Ellen DeGenerous is a genius, and we’re basically requiring you to watch this to see why. Trust. [Elle]
There’s now a Shazam-like app for all those outfits you see on Instagram. [Racked]
Walmart is offering free two-day shipping on beauty purchases. [Walmart]
Beauty junkies: Urban Decay has a rewards program you should probably definitely know about. [Bustle]
How this African brand is becoming the new Zara. [Fashionista]
Here’s everything in the Colourpop x Alexis Ren line. [Allure]
Kim Kardashian’s alleged attacker said he planned the robbery after looking at her social media accounts, so there’s that. [Teen Vogue]
MORE: WTF: Khloé Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable in This New Pic