‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Troian Bellasario Shows Us How to Rock Black Lipstick

If you were going to wear black lipstick out for an evening of fun, why wouldn’t your evening of choice be to a screening in a cemetery? That’s exactly what Troian Bellasario chose for her screening of the “Pretty Little Liars” Halloween episode, rocking a black lip and soft violet shadow paired with flowing curls. Considering Troian has quite possibly the most flawless fair skin we’ve ever seen, the black lipstick gave her an edgy look, perfect for your Halloween costume – or a fun night out.

We spoke with her makeup artist, Agostina, to find out how she created the look. Agostina told us that Troian wanted the look to be edgy, but not goth, so she kept the eyes light and the main focus on her black lips. For her skin, she applied Bobbi Brown Moisture Rich Foundation and used Chanel Correcteur Concealer under her eyes. She finished her skin by lightly dusting on a loose powder to set it.

For her eyes, she used a Dior eye shadow palette in Stylish Move, which contains purple and gold tones to complement her black lip. Agostina applied the gold shadow across her lids first (and right up underneath the eyebrows), and then used the purple shadow in the crease of the eyes. The pink/gold shade from the palette was applied in the inner corner of the eyes. She wanted to keep the eyes a bit more stylized, so she gave them a cat eye shape with a purple eye liner pencil, using MAC’s Snow Shadow. Using the eye liner pencil, she drew a line along the top lash line, lifting a bit at the outer corners. Agostina then drew a line along the bottom lashes, and connected it to the top line to make a “V” shape, giving Troian that cat eye look. She then completed the eye look by curling the lashes and using L’Oreal Voluminous Mascara in Blackest Black on the top lashes only.

For the lip, Agostina lined them first with Chanel Le Crayon Khol eye pencil in Noir because she wanted them to have strong definition. She then used a lip brush to fill them in with Ben Nye Lipstick in Black, and blended the lipstick into the lip liner. Agostina advised us that if you want to try this look yourself, always keep the eyes simple and soft as a good complement to the strong lips.

What do you think of Troian’s look? Would you try it sometime, and where would you try it? Let us know in the comments below!

Photo by Michael Tran/Getty Images