Weight Watchers, round 2!

Perhaps it’s the pounds of peanut brittle I consumed over Christmas or the copious amounts of red wine I drank while in Paris. Either way, my jeans are a little snug these days and my knee high boots don’t make it past mid-calf without me breaking into a sweat and cursing out the shoe maker who made them in the first place.

In other words, I need to lose a few pounds.

Whenever I travel in a foreign country, I’m always very aware of my body. When I was in China I felt like I stuck out like a sore thumb because of my height and when I was on my flight back to Boston on Air France a few weeks ago the flight attendant actually suggested that I use a different bathroom than the one I was about to walk into because it was “bigger.” I smiled at him and told him I’d fit in this one just fine thankyouverymuch.

I’m not at the point yet where my skin has fused to my couch and I need the fire department to knock down a wall so they can air lift me out of my house, but I know that I need to do something so I’m joining Weight Watchers this weekend.

I joined WW two years ago and I was very successful on the points system! I lost 30 pounds in a little under a year so I know I can do it. My problem with the first time I tried WW was that I reached my goal and then stopped cold turkey because I thought I could continue by myself.

I am well aware that WW isn’t a diet, it’s a lifestyle and if I really want to make a difference with my weight I need to stop having 6 mini Heath Bars after dinner. (Even if they are so good!) I’ve made a step in the right direction so far by tracking down which grocery stores have the Lean Cuisine’s and Smart One’s on sale. Every week I go and stock up on the frozen delights and keep them in my freezer at work. Below is a photo of what the freezer looks like:



The Lean Cuisine Mac & Cheese is one of my personal favorites. By stocking up on these for lunch I’m eating healthier and also saving on cash! So its a win/win either way.

I’m doing WW with my mother, The Donna. One of her big problems is snacking on cookies. She told me that I could do Weight Watchers and buy the book and then just tell her what to do. I explained to her that if she’s serious about it then she needs to come to the meetings with me and also that I am not going to be responsible to police her and her cookie habits. She agreed.

So, on the eve of my first WW meeting I came home from a movie with some friends and inhaled a lovely home cooked aroma.

“Mom, what is that smell?”

“Oh I made sauce. We’re having lasagna tomorrow for dinner.”

I looked at her, mouth agape, “Really mom? Lasagna? Just in time for our first Weight Watchers meeting?”

“Well, we can do portion control. Or whatever it is they teach you.”

Wish me luck!