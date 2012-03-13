Anyone with bangs knows that it can be a pain to constantly have to get them trimmed, but you also know that they tend to be the first thing people notice about your hair style. Whether you opted for a blunt bang or a longer, eye grazing cut, the bang is one type of hair cut that needs to be maintained.

If you’re anything like us and venturing off to the salon is one of those luxuries that you love, but don’t often have time for, then learning how to trim your own bangs just comes down to necessity.We’d never recommend doing a full bang cut (as in, don’t take the chop from full length to bang yourself) but a tiny little trim never hurt anyone. We think.

In the slideshow above, hairstylist Dominick Pucciarello shows us how to cut our own bangs and save the trip to the salon — let us know if you do the task yourself, or will only let your stylist take shears to your strands!

Photos by Spencer Wohlrab, Model: Natalie, Q Models