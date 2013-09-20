8 Tricks for Perfect Eyelashes

Every morning, we wake up and proceed with our daily morning routine, preparing ourselves for the long day ahead. Cleanse the skin, style the hair, apply the makeup. When it comes time to put on the mascara, we all secretly strive for the perfect, fluttery lashes, but more often than not, we end up with the dreaded spider lashes. To say goodbye to clumpy lashes once and for all, we’ve put together 8 foolproof tips and tricks for getting perfect, feathery eyelashes every time.

1. Condition Your Lashes: Just like the hair on your head, your eyelashes can get dry and damaged so to prevent that from happening, try conditioning your lashes with vaseline before bed to grow stronger, healthier lashes.

2. Use an Eyelash Curler: This is a very important step. Position your eyelash curler at the base of your lashes and clamp down gently for a few seconds. Move the curler a little farther out and lightly press down again for a few seconds. This will instantly make your eyes look wider and brighter.

3. Try a Primer: If your lashes are on the weaker or thinner side, try sweeping on a coat of lash primer before applying your mascara.

4. Blot the Mascara Wand: Gently wipe the mascara brush to take off any excess mascara. This will help prevent clumps from happening during the application.

5. Do NOT Pump the Wand: Pumping the mascara wand in and out of the tube is a sure-fire way to dry out your mascara very quickly. Instead, swirl the brush around in circles inside of the tube to get the most mascara possible on the wand without drying out the formula.

6. You Can Bend the Brush: Bending the mascara wand at a right angle will make it easier for you to reach those small inner and lower lashes.

7. The Wiggle Technique: When applying your mascara, start at the base of the lashes and wiggle the brush from left to right, rather than up and down. Continue to move the wand in a zig-zag movement straight up to the top of your lashes. This helps to coat every last inch of your lashes for maximum impact.

8. Comb Through Your Lashes: After each coat of mascara, brush the top of your lashes with an eyelash comb for flirty, feathery eyelashes.

Image via Imax Tree