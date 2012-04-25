Tribeca Film Festival’s Hottest Beauty Looks So Far: Pink Pouts & Beach Waves

Tribeca Film Festival is one of the most unique film festivals that happens each year. Held in New York City, it showcases independent films, documentaries, narrative features and shorts, and hosts panel discussions with directors, writers, actors and the rest of the entertainment world. T.F.F. is a perfect platform for artists trying to break into the film industry to strut their stuff, and every year, we look forward to the magical week. In short: the Tribeca Film Festival is a beautiful thing, so naturally we had to round up our favorite looks so far.

From Karlie Kloss to Michelle Williams, the ladies of Tribeca absolutely dazzled on and off-screen. True to the spring beauty trends, most of the women went for coral and pink pouts, naturally finished faces, and breezy beach waves. Whether they’re Oscar winners or they’re just starting out, Tribeca Film Festival is an ideal way to showcase their talents, and we couldn’t be more excited that their beauty was showcased just as much. We applaud the veterans and the newbies on putting their best faces forward for film, whether it be during a documentary or during a red carpet shoot.

