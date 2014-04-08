Tuesday’s #NailCall: Tribal Prints and Pastel Polish

The great thing about nail designs is they out the inner artist in everyone. Embrace your inner Picasso with fun nail foil, or bring out your wild side with some tribal-inspired nail art, but either way, it’s safe to say that tips don’t have to be boring these days.
The ladies of Instagram went above and beyond this week with pastel polish and intricate art. Take a look at some of our favorites above, then submit your best work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!
Tribal prints and pastel colors have taken over nails this week!
@Nailartbysig is embracing her wild side with this tribal-inspired nail art.
We'd call @Glitteryblog's mani a neon party. This is how you do a bright combination of ombre and tie-dye, people.
@Einnoc89's mani is a little bit of everything, and we love it.
@Sabzmasih is mixing her real art and her nail art pretty perfectly.
We're huge fans of these fun nail wraps used by @Nananailpolish, mainly because we love anything chevron.
Abstract nail art, anyone? We love the illusion that foil creates, and @Nailartbysig wears it well.
We're glad to see that we aren't the only ones obsessed with Instagram! Don't you love @Nananailpolish's Instagram-inspired nail art?
A great mix of pastel colors creates the perfect spring manicure from @Theglitteryblog.