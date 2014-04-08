Tuesday’s #NailCall: Tribal Prints and Pastel Polish

The great thing about nail designs is they out the inner artist in everyone. Embrace your inner Picasso with fun nail foil, or bring out your wild side with some tribal-inspired nail art, but either way, it’s safe to say that tips don’t have to be boring these days.

The ladies of Instagram went above and beyond this week with pastel polish and intricate art. Take a look at some of our favorites above, then submit your best work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

