How It Works: TRIA Hair Removal Laser

Hair removal is a tricky process, and the plethora of procedures and tactics to handling unwanted body hair only make it harder to decipher what works and what doesn’t. Then came along the TRIA Hair Removal Laser – if you’re looking for a hair removal laser option you can use at home then read on for why we love this latest one from TRIA.

Product Perks:

The only laser that has been FDA-cleared for at-home use.

The procedure leaves you with moisturized skin after use, successfully removes hair and is proven to effectively reduce hair regrowth as well.

The laser comes with a SmoothStart Calming Gel that helps comfort skin, before using the laser.

How It Works:

Before you begin to use the laser, use the skin sensor located on the laser to ensure that the area you are about to treat is appropriate for the laser. Prep your skin before you use the laser by shaving (the laser works on the hair underneath the skin’s surface) cleansing and drying the area you want to use the laser on. Then, hold the laser to your skin and it will “beep” when ready to begin – always slightly overlap each section that you’re lasering to ensure you don’t miss any spots. You can also increase the treatment levels of the laser each time you use it to ensure you are removing your hair for good.

Where to buy: TRIA Hair Removal Laser 4x, $449, Ulta.com