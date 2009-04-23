If you have ever considered laser hair removal but can’t seem to get past the sometimes-awkward situation it requires, you can thank the FDA for approving TRIA, an at home laser hair removal system. Created by the same scientists that invented the laser hair removal procedure used by your friendly hair removal professional, the TRIA is entirely safe to use and as effective as professional treatments. While $795 may seem costly, it’s a small fraction of what a series of professional laser treatments will cost… and the elimination of a prickly situation.

at triabeauty.com