Lacy Redway on the Importance of Hairstylists Understanding Textured Hair

In the past few years, more and more data has come to light showing that just not enough hairstylists understand how to style textured hair. We’ve heard from models and actors about how they are discriminated against on sets by stylists who aren’t educated on all hair types. TRESemmé is helping change that with the Future Stylists Fund. Last year, the brand launched the scholarship program to help advance the careers of aspiring Black female hairstylists. Round two has just kicked off, where another 10 applicants can apply to each receive $10,000 towards their cosmetology school tuition, plus “exclusive career-advancing opportunities from TRESemmé,” per the brand.

Actress, director and activist Meagan Good is on the FSF Selection Committee, as is Sandrine Charles, founder of Sandrine Charles Consulting and co-founder of the Black in Fashion Council, Nai’vasha, TRESemmé stylist and entrepreneur, Esi Eggleston Bracey, EVP and COO Beauty and Personal Care at Unilever North America and Lacy Redway, Unilever Global Stylist and celeb hairstylist.

Black women interested in attending or currently enrolled in an accredited cosmetology school to become a hair professional can apply to the TRESemmé Future Stylists Fund.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Here are some depressing stats for you. TRESemmé conducted two national studies on textured hair biases when it comes to styling and caring for textured, curly and coily hair types. It found that 86 percent of Black women “reported challenges when it comes to consistent, quality haircare at salons, including difficulty finding a stylist who could care for their type/texture of hair and even outright discrimination or bias due to their hair type.” A whopping three in four hairstylists wish they had more training in how to style Black hair.

Redway, who is responsible for the hair of celebs including Tessa Thompson, Demi Lovato and Simone Biles — to name a few — tells STYLECASTER how important this education really is. “I’ve grown to realize that there is still a lack of education amongst stylists working today and being able to understand textured hair,” she says. “I wanted to get involved in this program because when I was coming up I wish there was a program like this for me that offers up not only financial support but also mentorship and guidance as I was learning how to navigate becoming an artist.”

“I did not see enough lead stylists of color and I want to be that support that young stylists need to step into their purpose,” she continues. “Education starts from the foundation which is beauty school. Being able to be a part of a program that helps to guide stylists from the very start is so important.”

Redway got involved to help ensure stylists can style all hair types. She’s excited about the $100,000 donation and is having a hard time choosing from all the talented stylists. “The most rewarding part has been watching stars being born,” she says. There’s a great chance we’ll see these artists working with our favorite celebrities in the near future.