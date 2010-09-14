VPL Spring 2011 Backstage Beauty: Eclectic Electric Buns Take To The Runway

It should come as no surprise that this season at VPL a design house famous for innerwear-inspired ready-to-wear pieces (read: underwear as outerwear the brand does stand for Visible Panty Lines, after all!) the look was all about the skin. After receiving mini-facials from skincare guru Eileen Harcourt, the models went straight to makeup to complete the dewy, radiant look that went down VPLs Spring 2011 runway. In lieu of powders, liners, and mascara, makeup artist Romy Soleimani opted for bare lashes, concealer only where necessary and a custom-blend (made specially for VPL) of creamy makeup in neutral tones used to create the rust color that Soleimani applied to the models lids, lips and cheeks.

On top of dewy skin and fresh makeup was hairstylist extraordinaire Bob Recines creation, the Eclectic/Electric Bun. Armed with little more than a comb, two hair elastics, and an arsenal of bobby pins, Recine separated the girls hair into an extreme center part, made two pigtails, and masterfully manipulated the tails until they were twisted and pinned into his Eclectic/Electric look: classic from the side, modern from the back. The final touch? The halo of mist, Recine told me, which he crafted by spraying LOreals Elnett Satin hairspray on the baby hairs around the hairline and fussing with them just so.

Click through the slide show above to get a better backstage look at the collection and inspiration that inspired the hair, makeup and designs for VPL spring ’11.

Photos: Larkin Clark