Vera Wang Spring 2011: Messy Beehives And Bold Brows Rule The Runway

I was excited to see the looks for Vera Wang, knowing that she always pleases by creating a doll-faced girl. Inspired by the Japanese movie In the Mood For Love, Lucia Pieroni, Color Creator for Cle de Peau Beaute created a romantic yet subtle look with bold brows for the girls. Pieroni added a bit of contour to the cheeks by extending the shadow (using Eye Color Quad 207, debuting in March) to add a touch of shimmer around the eye. To accentuate the natural almond shape of the eye, no mascara or liner was added.

For hair, Jimmy Paul for Bumble & Bumble created a frizzy beehive updo with mega-volume for the show. By dousing the hair in Surf Spray and then rough drying it to create the texture needed, Paul then teased the hair to the extreme. Finally, he tucked it up “however it would stay,” but I’d like to call it a messy beehive, and I’m LOVING it.

The nails, done by L’Oreal Paris artists and led by Myrdith Leon-McCormack were an iridescent pink shade called I Pink I’m In Love. The sheer pink gives them just a hint of color to match the romantic tone of the show.

All photos by Rachel Adler for StyleCaster