Vanessa Hudgens Gives Us the Finger

Photo: Chelsea Lauren, WireImage

Vanessa Hudgens manages to shed her Disney image a little more each day. Case in point, the black leather bodycon mini with cut-outs that she wore to the Comic-Con convention this weekend to promote her forthcoming film Sucker Punch. That hot little number may have been what most of the comic book geeks in the audience were ogling, but we were far more interested in her nails. Or rather, one of them in particular; Hudgens was rocking a noticeable accent nail. Her baby blue (try Lapis of Luxury by Essie) manicure was injected with a dose of gold sparkles thanks to one glitter-coated fingertip (try Superstar by Lippman Collection). Subtler than last years rainbow trend (wherein every nail was painted a different hue), we think this look packs a serious punch.

Would you rock an accent nail like Vanessa’s beauty forward trend? Let us know in the comments below.



Photo: Chelsea Lauren, WireImage

