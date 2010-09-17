Top 5 Spring Runway Beauty Trends You Can Actually Wear

As we ran from show to show this Spring 2011 season, one trend certainly stood out for us easy to replicate styles found all over the runways. We’re not talking about the slicked back colorful streaks at Altuzarra or the huge frizzy hair at Marc Jacobs no, we’re feeling the ladylike chignons, clean faces with nude lips, and messy waves that are so doable for spring or you know, tomorrow. We walk you through the looks above for new styles that don’t require a beauty crew of ten!

1 of 10 Lela Rose: Instead of glossy lips taking over the runways, matte was everywhere we looked. This finish gave the bold lip look a more refined touch. Try a lipstick that has nourishing conditioners in it, like NARS Pure Matte Lipstick in Vesuvio. (NARS Pure Matte Lipstick, $25, narscosmetics.com) Catherine Malandrino: For those rainy days when you feel like you can't do anything with your hair, rather than a boring pony, wrap it to the side in a chic chignon. Add product to your hair for a bit of texture before twisting it up. Try Bumble & Bumble's Surf Spray for a naturally texturized look. (Bumble & Bumble Surf Spray, $23, bumbleandbumble.com) Vena Cava: After Ruffian brought us the half moon nail last season, we've been seeing it everywhere, and it is not going away. Try this trend by steadying your hand on an elevated box, and with only a light amount of polish swipe the brush across the nail in the shape you desire. Use any two colors (we love contrast!) to create your half moon mani. Try butter LONDON's Fash Pack and CND's Blackjack to mimic Vena Cava's Spring 2011 look. (butter LONDON Fash Pack, $14, butterlondon.com, and CND Blackjack, cnd.com) Oscar de la Renta: Wearing color on your eyes is something that is very "spring." Every season we claim that colored shadows are back, but rarely anyone attempts the trend. This spring try out bold shades in a subtle way. Try mixing two color shades you love to get in on the bold trend  a base color in a satin finish will help to make the look a little more daytime friendly. (Revlon Peacock Lustre and Peach Sorbet, $2.99, walgreens.com) Anna Sui: Since we spend most of the time trying to tame our huge hair (for those of us lucky enough to have volume) it's time to embrace it. Channel your inner Farrah with the season's '70s inspired hairstyles. To amp up the volume in your hair, add a volumizer and diffuse your strands or let them air dry. If you lack volume, use a curling iron to add barrell curls, or use the old trick of braiding your hair when wet and sleeping on it to give it some added texture. (Fekkai Full Blown Volume Styling Whip, $20, bloomingdales.com)


















