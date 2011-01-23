Sundance Beauty: Celebs Rock Hat Hairstyles

Sundance is in full swing, and we at StyleCaster are pretending that we are huddled up in Utah with Ryan Gosling and the rest of the stars (and SC’s very own Lauren Wolkstein). But, since we had to stay here, and ugh, work – we’ve been watching every move from afar. From the chic snow bunny outfits to the full-on snowsuits, the folks out in Utah look colder than us back here on the East coast, if that’s even possible.

In true bundled up spirit, many of the aforementioned celebs arrived sporting beanies to protect themselves from the elements. We chose our favorites below, and we plan on mimicking their cute hat hairstyles soon.

Spanish actress Elsa Pataky (who also happens to have appeared on the cover of Maxim, we can see why) knows how to wrangle long hair for a day out on the slopes in cold weather, but still look chic – sweeping her locks into a side braid.

Elizabeth Olsen, who looks adorable even though she is probably freezing to death, may just be our new favorite Olsen. Okay, we won’t call that just yet…but the youngest O does hat hair beautifully, sporting slightly tousled locks to keep some body and volme around her face.

DJ/actress/musician Mia Moretti rocked stick straight locks with her hat, showing us that straight hair does work especially when you’re trying to balance out proportions from your uber cozy scarf and hat.