Sundance 2011: Janelle Monae and Aubrey O’Day Beauty Battle

Sundance has brought out a bevy of actors, actresses and all-around famous people to hang out on the slopes of Utah, as well as a few quite talented folk to premiere their films. Among the mix are Janelle Monae, the crazy-talented and ever-stylish singer, as well as Aubrey O’Day, the once reality starlet, now Danity Kane band member.

The two ladies rocked the snowy slopes in black outfits – accessorizing with bright pink lips, a must have for the spring season. Monae chose a glossy pink with extra long black lashes and her signature pompadour, while O’Day went for a more matte look on the lips and added a neutral smoky eye.

I think Monae’s winning this beauty battle, what are your votes? Let us know in the comments section below!

L to R: Janelle Monae and Aubrey O’Day. Photos: Michael Buckner, Getty Images Entertainment, Jason Merritt, WireImage