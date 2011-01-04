Spring’s Hottest Color: A Tangerine Pout

Chloe Sevigny. Photo: Jon Kopaloff, FilmMagic

There has been a lot of talk about brighter lips as of late, and a lot of colors seem to be popping up repeatedly (fuschias, tangerines, bold berries) while there are other classic stand bys (eh hem, red I’m talking to you). But the one shade that constantly catches my attention is any orange hue if you have the guts to pull it off, and can do it well, that deserves a lot of credit. So, after drooling over the colors on lips at Marc by Marc, Ohne Titel and Moschino Cheap & Chic’s SS 2011 shows, I’ve been keeping an eye out for the celebs who wear the color best.

Below are my picks as of late, and maybe by the time spring rolls around we’ll all have enough guts to try the hue ourselves.

Chloe Sevigny (above)

Although I wasn’t at all surprised to see Chloe experimenting with this shade, I was shocked to see just how good it looked on the blonde, blue eyed fashionista. With her fair skintone, she was able to pull off a bright and bold hue. Try M.A.C’s Morange lipstick for a similar look.

Liv Tyler



Liv Tyler. Photo: Mike Coppola, WireImage

Liv Tyler chose a sheer and shiny tone for her orange debut, a great choice for her fair skin. Try a high shine pigment such as NARS Capucine lip lacquer.

Olivia Wilde



Olivia Wilde. Photo: Jim Spellman, WireImage

Although I admit Olivia is making a bit of an odd face in this image (but look at those cheekbones!), she chose a great peachy shade of lipstick to warm up to the trend. The subtle pop of color is the perfect compliment to a metallic eye. Try Clinique’s latest product, Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Balm in Mega Melon for a similar look.