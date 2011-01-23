Spring 2011 Beauty Trends: Pink Cheeks

Of all of the things that we saw traipsing down the spring runways, windswept cheeks were one of the many looks that caught our eye. Blending your blush so that it is smashed into your cheeks within limits of its life is pretty typical for most of us – striving for just that “hint” of color that we’ve been taught all of our lives. Well ladies, it looks like it’s time to mix things up this spring, leaving more color on your cheeks.

Below are a few looks from our favorite spring shows, teaching us how to embrace color.

The ladies at Michael Kors paired their dusty eye color with nude lips and an undone chignon. To complete the look, Dick Page, makeup artist for Shiseido gave the girls a windswept look adding blush on their cheeks and tip of the nose.

Balenciaga’s tight buns and clean faces were complimented by soft rosy cheeks and pale pink lips. Instead of blending in the blush on the cheeks, they left them to pop, giving the girls a doll-like look.

The dewy skin at Chloe’s spring show was completed with a strong highlight of blush to contour the cheek, leading all the way up to the eye.

Ralph Lauren, always the embodiment of the All-American girl, also chose a rosy pink cheek for their clean makeup look. Leaving the rest of the skin matte and brows deep and full, the pink cheeks were the highlight of the look.