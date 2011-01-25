Spring 2011 Couture: Armani Privé Goes Bold

Men’s fashion week has somehow already come to a close, and Haute Couture is in full swing. Giving us no rest like usual, the shows are reminding us just how much we need to keep up with (and how quickly NYFW is going to be upon us). Yesterday’s Armani Priv show had a sci-fi feel to it, inspired by the gleam of gemstones. Makeup artist Linda Cantello completed the intergalactic look with a deep purple lip and one gem applied to the bottom lip of each model.

The bold purple against their flawless, almost washed out skin was striking in appearance. Leaving the bottom lashes clean only black eyeliner was applied to the top lashline for effect.

We’re in love with strong purples for the season (hello NARS Lip Gloss in Nana) but do you think you could pull off this deep of a lip color?

Images: imaxtree.com