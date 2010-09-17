Runway Inspired Nails: 6 Of Our Favorite Trends For Spring ’11

Although we just barely survived New York Fashion Week (and we’re talking just barely) and we’re still moving rather slowly from all the back-to-back shows and limited food, we must admit we’re a bit obsessed with what we saw over the past week (and a half). From the makeup to the hair, all trends pointed to spring, even though fall has just finally arrived.

The one thing that we wish we could start wearing now (besides all of the amazing pieces of clothing spotted on the runway) are the polish colors. Ranging from brighter colors to intricate designs, just thinking of the possibilities makes us want to leave work and head to the salon for a mani/pedi, now. Read on for some new ideas to bring to your nearest spa.

Pale Yellow



Dennis Basso SS 2011, photo: imaxtree.com

Dennis Basso complemented his elegant gowns and party dresses with a gorgeous baby yellow for the nails, keeping them short and not too bright. The pastel shade certainly screams spring, but the muted color is perfect for those who are still afraid of bold color pops. (Try Illamasqua in blow, $14, at Sephora)



Orange



DKNY SS 2011, photo: imaxtree.com

Orange just may be spring’s biggest color, since we’ve seen it on everything from shoes to handbags. DKNY chose to complete their looks by painting nails with a bright pop of orange. We tend to like anything and everything that is bright and colorful, so we’re all in. (Try One of A Kind by Essie, $8, at Ulta)

Asphalt Gray



3.1 Phillip Lim SS 2011, photo: imaxtree.com

Gray has been on trend for a few seasons now, and with terms like “greige” coming into play, we wondered if the darker grays had seen their last nailbeds. But low and behold, CND brought a concrete gray to 3.1 Phillip Lim for the spring season, setting it with a gold shimmer effect. (Try Misbehaving Mistress from Barielle, $6, at Ulta)

Sheer Iridescent



Marc Jacobs SS 2011, photo: imaxtree.com

Many designers like to play it safe (and keep all eyes on the clothing) at shows, opting for a “natural” look on the nails. Instead of just choosing a clear coat, we saw pearly iridescent colors at shows such as Derek Lam and Marc Jacobs, and we’re loving the lighter side of things. (Try OPI in Kyoto Pearl, $8, at Drugstore.com)

Designer Collaborations



Jason Wu SS 2011, photo: imaxtree.com

Jason Wu chose to try his hand at polish, literally, collaborating with CND’s Jan Arnold for a Colour & Effect collection which will include the oxblood red “Veronica” showcased in his show as well as neutrals and effects. (Try Sephora by OPI in Personal Shopper, $9, at Sephora)

Creative Manis



Betsey Johnson SS 2011, photo: imaxtree.com

Along with Betsey’s “Ride Me” necklaces and blue whistles, something else stuck out at her runway show. The nails had a neon pop on their french manicures, adding layered color to the tips. We now have plenty of options when mixing up our manis, but choosing between a half moon and a layered French manicure is a decision we may not be able to make. (Try Tarina Tarantino in Meteor Night and Starchild, $12 each, at Sephora)