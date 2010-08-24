Reese Witherspoon Beauty Evolution – Check Out 15 Of The Star’s Looks Over The Years

Reese Witherspoon is beloved by Hollywood for her acting abilities, and while we appreciate Reese the thespian (particularly her turn as the magnificent June Carter Cash), we also applaud Reese the beauty chameleon. Over the years, Reese has experimented with all manner of makeup looks and tried out a vast array of blond hair hues. Here, we take a look back with hair colorist (and blond pro) Lori Goddard-Clarke and makeup artist Molly Stern at some of her many beauty moments.
1993
Molly Stern: Here you see that Reese already knows how to enhance her beauty without going too far. So many young actresses today pile on the makeup when as you can see, it's just not necessary.
Lori Goddard-Clarke: Reese is a natural dark to medium blond. This just shows what a natural beauty she is.
1994
Goddard-Clarke: Totally coquettish and playful here. Her natural color has definitely gotten exposed to a bit of sun here so it feels more beachy. Just very outdoorsy; like the hair has been softly etched with sunlight.
1996
Stern: Even here with a more dramatic dark lip, it's not overdone. She looks funky and fun.
Goddard-Clarke: Its still her natural color, but it looks vampier here because of the way its been styled. A sensual, vampy blonde!
1997
Goddard-Clarke: This is very much a little girl blond. Its her natural color, the ends have just been exposed a bit. Its a medium blond with some pretty softly-lit ends.
1999
Stern: This is the first premiere I ever got Reese ready for. I remember being smitten with her complexion. The truest example of peaches and cream I had ever seen.
Goddard-Clarke: This is very romantic. And the style creates the color. The stylist just roped it back, and for a very romantic look its important to have that natural subtle depth around the face.
2000
Goddard-Clarke: This is an all-over medium blonde thats going to look even brighter in the sunlight.
2001
Stern: This was a fun night to get Reese ready for the Teen Choice Awards. Our love for blush is a mutual one. She wears it so well.
Goddard-Clarke: I love this blonde! And Reese has the most incredible, dewy skin; just poreless and stunning. And I love when she has, with her blue eyes, those baby blonde dipped edges because it really pops and shows her coloring in a whole other way. Its a total dreamy, creamy blonde.
2002
Stern: Those eyes!!! This night was when I discovered how amazing a smoky eye works on her. With the right tone of smolder, Reese's eyes become liquid and mysterious.
Goddard-Clarke: This blond looks a lot paler, with platinum-y highlights. So it almost feels like a single process but its not. Its a much heavier, solid blond.
2004
Stern: I love Reese as a brunette. She wore it so well. This was a fun look because we warmed up her skin so she didn't look too pale. Its crazy how even though we had never seen her like this before, it made perfect sense.
Goddard-Clarke: One of the most important things to remember if you are going from blond to brown professionally is to make sure the stylist uses a filler. Because in blond hair, the pigment has been taken out, and brunette its in. So if you want to go from blond to brunette, its imperative to replace reds into the hair.
2005
Goddard-Clarke: I think this is a very playful, sexy blond; what I like to call the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition blond. Its natural looking but with pop and a lot of variation.
2006
Stern: A classically defined lash line with a kick. This image really shows that timeless tricks work on a real starlet.
Goddard-Clarke: This blond definitely feels more like a little girl blond because the ends are more exposed looking, and she has that really pretty wheat blond tone around her face.
2007
Stern: Ahhh the yellow dress, the bangs! This was a real moment for all of us to get Reese ready for the Golden Globes that night. She looked, felt and oozed sex appeal. I kept her makeup very earthy but rich. It was a home run all around.
Goddard-Clarke: Cervando Maldonado cut her hair and he worked his magic and provided a really amazing shape that shows off her bone structure and eyes. I went in and did what I call a bolder placement. Its not really about the change of blond color, but more about the bold placement: keeping key pieces of depth around the face. I gave it a drizzled sunshine effect and it really caught the light. The number one tip I have about bangs is to not overly blast them out. Keep depth against the face and dont let it get too blond because it will wash the person out.
2008
Stern: Angela Levin got Reese ready for this event at the Country Music Awards. I love the bright lip. Reese has gorgeous lips and they always look great super defined.
Goddard-Clarke: Its all about the styling and the cut here. When the hair is pulled towards her face it looks blonder; pulled off the face the blond looks totally different.
2009
Stern: This was for the Monsters vs. Aliens premiere. I paired a strong cheek with a super sheer nude lip. I love how she looks completely tonal, with the pop of her piercing blue eyes.
Goddard-Clarke: I think that this hair color is very natural, but at the same time, a lot of it is that tousled, grownout thing, and I think a lot of color variation comes from that. Theres a lot of warmth in the hair.
2010
Stern: A bronzy smudge around the eye was my choice for this purple Vera Wang cocktail dress. This is a great example of how a woman should look for a dinner party. Alluring yet elegant. I love that her hair is so simple. It feels really chic and modern to be dolled up without being too done up.
Goddard-Clarke: Theres definitely a lot more baby blond, but there is also a shift in the parting. Theres a shift from a hard side part to a soft side part and that can show more depth. The way I do highlights is I work off the way the sun would do them and the most popular part, so when people change their parting, it allows for different moments of depth.