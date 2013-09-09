StyleCaster
Share

Trendspotting: Low Ponytails on the Spring 2014 Runways

What's hot
StyleCaster

Trendspotting: Low Ponytails on the Spring 2014 Runways

Shardae Jobson
by
Trendspotting: Low Ponytails on the Spring 2014 Runways
9 Start slideshow

One of the biggest hair trends to rock the runways at New York Fashion Week has been a tried and true favorite, the low ponytail. As models were adorned in the outfits that we’ll be dying to wear come spring, it’s certainly reassuring that for our hair, the always dependable ponytail can hang with the best of them. From a how-to stand point, most hairstylists didn’t fuss too much in achieving these looks. To get the style, all you’ll really need is a great gel or hairspray to slick the front and the hair at the nape of your neck. Of course, you’ll need a ponytail holder, and from there you can even include tiny (or big!) hair accessories to jazz up this classic.

Take a look at the best low ponytails we’ve seen so far on the runway, and tell us if you love or hate the look in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:
Trendspotting: Matte Lips For Spring 2014
10 Curly Hair Ponytails to Change Up Your Look
Get the Citrusy Orange Statement Lip from DKNY

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9

Cushnie et Ochs matched the sleek ponytails with a silver smokey eye.

Christian Siriano's girls wore textured ponytails with slight waves, the base of the ponytail wrapped with a strand of hair. 

Jason Wu's chic look is practically meant for socialites with its sleek finish. 

Victoria Beckham showed a low ponytail with a thick black headband, a look that can be worn straight off the runway. 

At Altuzarra, straight, low ponytails were kept simple and just a bit loose. 

Photo: Imax Tree

At DKNY, the look was minimal and easy, with a low ponytail slung to the side. 

Photo: Imax Tree

Charlotte Ronson Nails.jpg

DKNY.jpg

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: A model poses backstage at the Emerson By Jackie Fraser-Swan fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 at The Studio at Lincoln Center on September 8, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014)

Photo: Imax Tree

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Hairstyles That Make Fine Hair Look Fuller

Hairstyles That Make Fine Hair Look Fuller
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share