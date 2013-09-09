Trendspotting: Low Ponytails on the Spring 2014 Runways

One of the biggest hair trends to rock the runways at New York Fashion Week has been a tried and true favorite, the low ponytail. As models were adorned in the outfits that we’ll be dying to wear come spring, it’s certainly reassuring that for our hair, the always dependable ponytail can hang with the best of them. From a how-to stand point, most hairstylists didn’t fuss too much in achieving these looks. To get the style, all you’ll really need is a great gel or hairspray to slick the front and the hair at the nape of your neck. Of course, you’ll need a ponytail holder, and from there you can even include tiny (or big!) hair accessories to jazz up this classic.

Take a look at the best low ponytails we’ve seen so far on the runway, and tell us if you love or hate the look in the comments below!

