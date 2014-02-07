Trendspotting at Fashion Week Fall 2014: All About the Eyes

Fashion Week may only be a couple of days in, but the makeup trends have already started to emerge. While seasons past have been obsessed with bold lip colors and intricate nail art, Fall 2014 is quickly proving that a shift towards eye makeup is happening. With designers like Peter Som and Richard Chai Love showing emphasis on the eye instead of the lip, the trend towards eye makeup is surely happening. Below are some of the statement eye looks that have already hit the runways. We can’t wait to see what the rest of the week holds!

At Peter Som, makeup artist Tom Pecheux for MAC Cosmetics created an eye for an “English girl with a modern, south of France twist.” Tom used olive cream eyeshadow along the entire lid with a brush, then stone-colored eyeshadow swept into the crease of the eye. To get a really clean line, he took a Q-tip with makeup remover to clean away all of the color from above the brow bone. After applying Water Willow Fluidline Eye Pencil to the upper lash line and applying tons of mascara, Tom applied MAC Gloss Texture across the entire lid to give it a lived-in, cool girl feel.

MORE: Every Little Detail: Ways to Follow Us During New York Fashion Week

Makeup artist Romy Seleimani created the jade eye look at Richard Chai Love, beginning with Kevyn Aucoin Loose Shimmer Shadow in Jade applied to the lid. Next, Romy lined the eyes with Kevyn Aucoin The Precision Liner in Black and used two coats of The Essential Mascara on the lashes. To get the eyebrows just right, Romy suggests applying just a bit of hairspray to a brow brush, then brushing up to give them some hold. Genius!

NARS Director of Global Artistry James Boehmer created the look at Creatures of the Wind, inspired by transcendence and aiming to have the eyes give the look of a light from within. James used Larger Than Life Eyeliner in Khao San Road on the lower water line, then finished the look with Larger Than Life Lengthening Mascara.

MORE: 10 Colored Eyeliner Shades to Try Now

At Nicholas K, makeup artist Lauren Anderson for Avon created a reverse cat eye with voluminous lower lashes. Using Avon SuperShock Gel Eyeliner Pencil in Blackout, Lauren painted a bold line along the lower lashes, extending the line in the inner corner to make the reverse cat eye. Before applying false lashes, she used two coats of Avon Mega Effects Mascara on the lower lashes.

Makeup artist Lottie S for OCC Cosmetics designed a super slick, thickly lined eye at Erin Fetherston. For this look, Lottie used OCC Crème Colour Concentrate in Bauhaus along the upper lash line, then finished the line with black Pure Cosmetic Pigment over top.