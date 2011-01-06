People’s Choice Awards Beauty: Kristen Stewart Does Bedhead

Kristen Stewart. Photo: Mark Sullivan, WireImage

Kristen Stewart, wearing the dress that every girl wishes she had for New Year’s Eve, won Favorite Movie Actress (among three other awards by the Twilight gang). Aside from the glittery frock, the awkward star donned a 60s inspired hairstyle full of texture and bedhead appeal.

Adir Abergel of Frederic Fekkai applied Fekkai Advanced Full Blown Volume Styling Whip through the hair, and rough dried. With a round brush, he then dried the rest of the hair straight before curling with a 1 1/14 inch iron. To create that full and sexy look, he tousled the waves with Fekkai Coiff Oceanique Tousled Wave Spray.

We loved the result on Bella – er – Kristen. What was your favorite look of the night?