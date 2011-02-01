Nail Trend For My Lazy Ladies: Stick On Polish

I wouldn’t say I’m a super obsessive-compulsive person, but I definitely have one or two OCD tendencies. Case in point: my nails. No matter how crazed I am, I will always take that one hour out of my busy schedule to give my nails a touch up. My fingers haven’t gone without nail polish since the ninth grade, so bare nails just aren’t an option.

That’s not to say my nails are always chip-free let’s be real, sometimes there just aren’t enough hours in the week. If only there were a way to maintain my polish habit, without costing me a whole hour of precious hour. Enter stick on nail polish! This new craze may be the answer to my polish prayers, and they come in a variety of fun, vibrant colors and prints. Click through the slides to find out which beauty brands are offering this stick on nail polish, and making your life a little bit easier.