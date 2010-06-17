Nail Polish Trends This Summer: What You Should Buy Now

Runways are all about dishing trends after all, who’s going to wear that sheer crop top with nothing underneath? But beauty trends? That we can (usually) do. We’ve been trying to keep up with the latest and greatest colors (read: some strategic angling on waiting lists for the must have of the season namely, Chanel’s baby blue seen at Cruise 2011).

Luckily for us, most polish brands have taken what we see on the runway and created cheaper versions for us to buy and love. Take a look at our must haves for summer and some great drugstore finds.

Pastel



Karl Lagerfeld SS10. Image: Imaxtree.com

Pastel has been all the rage this season, after covering the lids at Nanette Lepore, Victor & Rolfe, and Luella. We’ve also seen the trend slip down to the nails in many collections as of late. But, none of us will forget the gorgeous blue on the models at Karl Lagerfeld’s SS 2010 show. To get a color close to the look, try CoverGirl Queen Collection’s Rhythmic Blue.

Cool Grey



Yigal Azrouel SS10. Image: Imaxtree.com

Grey has been a favorite nail lacquer of ours since we decided we need to cool it on the black polish. Seen on the nails at the Yigal Azrouel catwalk, we’re lusting after this coolly chic color for our summer nails. Try Rimmel Lasting Finish Nail Polish in Steel Grey for the look.

Bold Orange



Nanette Lepore SS2010. Imaxtree.com

Corals have been all the rage this season on lips and cheeks, but we took notice of the brighter orange seen on the catwalks at Nanette Lepore. This color (almost as vibrant as a Crayola crayon) is perfect for the playful days of summer. Try out OPI’s Hot & Spicy from the Hong Kong Collection.

Pale Neutrals



Karen Walker SS2010. Imaxtree.com

As we got tired of staring at bold reds (the classic red nail will always be in, but we want something new!) we noticed quite a bit of ballerina pinks, icy blues and whites grace the runways this spring. Our favored pale color of the moment is Karen Walker’s ice blue. The almost-white color is gorgeous on summer skin. Try American Apparel’s Nail Lacquer in L’Espirit.

Pops of Neon



Rag & Bone SS2010. Imaxtree.com

The nails on the girls at the Rag & Bone show were definitely eye-catching, and possibly a season favorite. Neon is often a popular summer trend, but this show-stopping yellow feels more new it has a nice lemon undertone that gets it away from the ’80s. To get the runway look for less, try Matisse Elite Neon Polish in Neon Caution.

Related beauty news:

Runway Inspired – The Chicest Ways To Pull Your Hair Back This Summer

Celeb Summer Hair – How to Maintain Your Style in the Heat