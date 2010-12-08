Most Memorable Beauty Looks From 2010

As we wrap up the year, there is always a lot to look back on between new trends (maxi skirts galore) and celebrity relationship disasters (yes, Tony did cheat on Eva), it becomes a relative blur. But, to help you distinguish the most memorable moments, we picked out a few of our faves.
From the multi-hued mani that took swear words to an entirely new level, to bedazzling your underparts, 2010 has seen at all from the good, to the…not so.
Pompadour Storms The Red Carpet
Hair was rising to new heights all year with ever-climbing chignons, but the pompadour made the most memorable retro-inspired statement when repeatedly spotted on the heads of celebs such as Marion Cotillard, Anne Hathaway, and Ashanti.
Bronde Is The New Blonde
Since we've gotten bored with dying our locks any of the general hues, we've gone on to melding colors thus the creation of "bronde" was born, and celebs such as Natalie Portman, SJP and Miley have been spotted with the hue.
Lindsay Lohan Takes The F Word To A New Level
Nail art will forever be looked at in a tad less kid-friendly way after LiLo took things up a notch with her F U stencil during her probation hearing.
Sandra Bullock Becomes A Beauty Icon
Sandra had quite the year in 2010 but whether she was winning awards or dealing with other, er - private-turned-public matters, she was always stunning.
Rainbow Brite Makes A Comeback
The starlets made a statement with their strands this year, rocking rainbow hues on countless occasions. MK and A were spotted with red and yellow streaks along with Mrs. Brand and Gaga of course.
Greige Takes Over The Fashion World
Beginning with fashion week fall 2010, "greige" was spotted on nails at MJ, Jason Wu and Vera Wang and we bought bottles by the boatload, taking our nudes and pinks to a new level.
Celebs Get Pixified
Emma Watson may have overshadowed the cropped cuts of the year trying to change up her Hermione look, but joining the pixied posse of late was Ashlee Simpson Wentz, Michelle Williams and Keri Hilson.
Taylor Swift Goes Straight
The spiral curled songstress (who we assume was the only reason spiral curling irons were invented) shocked the nation when she appeared at the AMA's with stick straight locks to complete her sultry look. It's no Miley-gone-slut transformation, but we weren't expecting it to say the least.
Vajazzling Turns Into Vatooing
After J-Love revealed that she bedazzled her underparts, a new vajayjay craze was born. Not only did a blogger videotape her experience, but we've now somehow progressed to vatooing (yes, a temporary tattoo on your nether regions). What will we decorate next?
Grown- Up Glitter
Glitter is no longer just for kindergarten arts and crafts. Makeup artists showed us how to look fancy yet mature with our eyelids (or lips!) bedecked like a crystal ball. Try anything from brights to black glitter is in folks!
Kelly Osbourne Dances Herself Skinny
The newly platinum Osbourne went on a weight-loss kick after her stint on Dancing With The Stars, and is complimenting her svelte figure all over town with stylish 'dos and smokey eyes.
Taylor Momsen Scares Us All
Taylor fell into a vat full of black eyeliner over the course of the year, and we're all now just watching to see what happens next. Between the stringy extensions and the racoon rings, we're not sure how it can get worse. Where are her parents?