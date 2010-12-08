Most Memorable Beauty Looks From 2010

As we wrap up the year, there is always a lot to look back on between new trends (maxi skirts galore) and celebrity relationship disasters (yes, Tony did cheat on Eva), it becomes a relative blur. But, to help you distinguish the most memorable moments, we picked out a few of our faves.

From the multi-hued mani that took swear words to an entirely new level, to bedazzling your underparts, 2010 has seen at all from the good, to the…not so.