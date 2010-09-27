Milan Fashion Week Spring 2011 Gets Beauty Done

As I still seem to be recovering from my NYFW hangover, and with London hardly a distant memory, Milan’s Fashion Week has already come to a close. After a week’s worth of nude lips, bold eyes, bright lips and accessories to match, we’ve rounded up our favorite looks to tide you over until Paris (for maybe, what, an hour?). Enjoy!
We saw stick straight hair with a slight side part at Fendi's Spring show, to offset the bright pink lips.
D&G's models also rocked the stick straight locks but with a middle part and an all natural face.
Alberta Ferretti's models showed off their boho style with ease, making the bedhead look seem oh so chic.
At N 21, the tousled locks were a bit more refined but still effortlessly messy.
Ponytails were all the rage this season, and this stick straight pony looks sleek wrapped with a thread of hair.
For a different take on the pony, Roccobarocco's girls had a bit of volume and a striped bow at the nape of the neck.
We saw many different variations of slicked back hair this season, but Gucci was definitely one of the best. With a deep side part and a tight chignon, the hair complimented the cherry red lips.
Prada's 1930s inspired slicked back waves made the futuristic glasses the focal point of the look.
Bright orange lips topped off the girls' nude look at Moschino Cheap & Chic, complimented with colorfully twisted headscarves.
Another bold stunner was Jil Sander's fuschia beauties, who let their pink pouts do the talking.