Michael Kors And Proenza Schouler Backstage Beauty: Laid-back Pretties For Spring 2011

Since this Fashion Week in NYC has suddenly brought fall weather upon us, it was nice to see a beachy inspiration at Michael Kors’ spring show. The hair, led by Orlando Pita for T3, was all about beachy texture and low slung knots yes knots. But don’t worry, they were the chicest knots we’ve ever seen.

Proenza Schouler’s show also brought in a laid-back, low-slung hairstyle, but it was a bit for more of an urban sophisticate than what we saw at Kors. The 2011 Proenza girl has grown up. She still has an effortless grunge shown through her messy pinned up style, but the clean face showed a sexier more mature direction for the line. For spring, look for texture and laid-back styles to pop up everywhere. Read on for more details from both shows!