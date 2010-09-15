Michael Kors And Proenza Schouler Backstage Beauty: Laid-back Pretties For Spring 2011

Since this Fashion Week in NYC has suddenly brought fall weather upon us, it was nice to see a beachy inspiration at Michael Kors’ spring show. The hair, led by Orlando Pita for T3, was all about beachy texture and low slung knots yes knots. But don’t worry, they were the chicest knots we’ve ever seen.
Proenza Schouler’s show also brought in a laid-back, low-slung hairstyle, but it was a bit for more of an urban sophisticate than what we saw at Kors. The 2011 Proenza girl has grown up. She still has an effortless grunge shown through her messy pinned up style, but the clean face showed a sexier more mature direction for the line. For spring, look for texture and laid-back styles to pop up everywhere. Read on for more details from both shows!
The makeup at Michael Kors, led by legend Dick Page for Shiseido, showcased a windburned look as if the models had just been surfing or jet-skiing, and "their tans hadn't set in yet."
Page wanted to get across the healthy look of the Michael Kors girl, so he gave the models a contoured brown eye and amped up the brow with a pencil and brow gel. Page also swept blush along their cheeks and across their nose to complete the scrubby, windburned look, as if they were on an "active vacation these people were on their jetskis."
Pita sprayed the hair with Surf Spray to "make a texture like they've been at the beach" and then tied the hair back into a simple double knot. He pinned it in place leaving a few chunky strands for extra effect at the front.
At Proenza Schouler, Paul Hanlon, lead stylist for Fekkai, created a style that was a bit "French-like, like someone has put their hair up but it's fallen out."
Diane Kendal, lead artist for M.A.C Cosmetics was looking to give the models a modern and fresh look for the show. Giving sheer coverage on the face with foundation, she then contoured the cheeks with M.A.C Sculpt.
Kendal also gave the girls bold brows and lessened the tone of their lips with a bit of foundation.