L.A.M.B. And Oscar End NYFW With Downtown Glam And Uptown Sophistication

As I headed off to my last two shows of the Spring 2011 season, I knew I had a good ending to Fashion Week in store. Oscar de la Renta rarely disappoints, and L.A.M.B. is known for its showstopping beauty looks. The artists topped themselves this season, and I found myself comparing the sophisticated bold color on the eyes at Oscar with the downtown chic look that is so iconic Gwen at L.A.M.B. Learn how to get these surprisingly wearable looks yourself, whether you consider yourself an Uptown or Downtown girl.

1 of 18 Coco Rocha at Oscar de la Renta Spring 2011 Gucci Westman, lead artist for Revlon at Oscar, was inspired by a modern day classic princess and wanted to create an updated interpretation of Grace Kelly. Giving the girls a colored smoky eye, she concentrated on blending the colors softly together. She added a hint of blush and a nude lip (in Fashion's Night Pout) to complete the look. Gucci added that to make the bold look a bit more wearable, it's helpful to give your lids a subtle wash of color concentrated near the bottom of the lid. Apparently, "it's all about how you wear it." For hair, Orlando Pita was the lead stylist for T3. He wanted to create a version of the look that Grace Kelly wore for her wedding. Pita added Control Hairspray to the hair for hold and used a hair "donut" to create the shape of the bun. He then simply folded the hair around the donut and pinned it in place. Chanel Iman shows off her final look for the Oscar de la Renta Spring 2011 show. At L.A.M.B., Gwen Stefani had an ethnic and tribal influence throughout her collection, and the artists tried to reflect that in their styles. Charlotte Willer, lead stylist for Maybelline NY, used the 05 Palette in Give Me Gold to contour the eyelids. Willer then added a bit of winged black liner and extra mascara for intensity. For the lips she used Shine Sensational Tempting Toffee to complete the "tribal mixed with punk in a glamorous way" look that pretty much screamed Gwen. A model shows off the final look at L.A.M.B. For the hair, Gwen Stefani's hairstylist Danilo used the inspiration of the ethnic prints and created braided updos. He began by sectioning out three pieces that he planned on braiding. He then pulled the hair back into a ponytail that wasn't all the way pulled through the elastic. Danilo then braided the three sections. You can choose to place your braids anywhere, but for this look he chose to place one at the bangs section and one on either side of the head. To finish the look, he then roughed up the braids a bit (flyways welcome!) and pulled the braids towards the bun and secured them with a pin. Easy! Next slideshow starts in 10s Victoria’s Secret Drops Another Bombshell

































