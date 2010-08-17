Hilary Duff Beauty Evolution: From Baby-Faced Tween To Glowing Newlywed

From tween queen to married at 22, Hilary Duff has seemingly dodged the likely fate of becoming a child star disaster story. But we’ve still been watching the Lizzie McGuire alter-ego grow up in front of our eyes, transitioning from singer to actress to fashion designer to a Mrs. all in two short decades. And between dating Joel Madden during her music scene phase and cleaning up with a more mature look through her relationship with NHL player Mike Comrie, we’ve seen Duff’s appearance transition alongside her career.

From what we can tell, the actress’ style and beauty savvy seems to only be improving, and we can’t wait to see what’s next. Take a look through the photos above to watch Duff transform from pretty in pink teeny bopper to a mature au natural twenty something. Let us know which is your favorite look in the comments below!

