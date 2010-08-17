Hilary Duff Beauty Evolution: From Baby-Faced Tween To Glowing Newlywed

From tween queen to married at 22, Hilary Duff has seemingly dodged the likely fate of becoming a child star disaster story. But we’ve still been watching the Lizzie McGuire alter-ego grow up in front of our eyes, transitioning from singer to actress to fashion designer to a Mrs. all in two short decades. And between dating Joel Madden during her music scene phase and cleaning up with a more mature look through her relationship with NHL player Mike Comrie, we’ve seen Duff’s appearance transition alongside her career.
From what we can tell, the actress’ style and beauty savvy seems to only be improving, and we can’t wait to see what’s next. Take a look through the photos above to watch Duff transform from pretty in pink teeny bopper to a mature au natural twenty something. Let us know which is your favorite look in the comments below!
When Hilary was first getting a start as her 13-year old cartoon self on Lizzie McGuire, the starlet embraced her girly side with hair accessories and pink lip gloss.
Always one for effortless style (and black-rimmed eyes), Hilary shows off her boho flair at the 'Spy Kids 2' premiere.
Embracing her dual career as a singer-slash-actress with the release of 'Metamorphosis' at the age of 15, Duff adds tiger stripes to her hair for a bad girl effect at the AMAs.
At the premiere of 'A Cinderella Story' Duff flaunts bright pink lips and long locks fitting for a young princess.
At Duff's Candies campaign announcement and tour launch in 2005, she went for bold metallics and mile-long lashes and finished the look with a nude lip.
An 18-year old Duff shows off her newly bronzed locks and subdued makeup look for her fragrance launch at Macy's.
Duff showcased her raven locks on 'TRL' and chose heavy black liner and copper shadow to show off her green eyes.
In that same year, Duff made the drastic switch back to golden-hued locks with a two-tone style and rocked waves for the Teen Choice Awards.
Right before her 20th birthday bash, Duff sported her most sophisticated look yet with a newly blonde tousled updo and pale pink lips.
Looking sexed up and sultry at the Grammys, Duff's windblown updo and smoky eyes offset by metallics make the singer/actress look all grown up.
The 21-year-old actress showed off her laid back style at a film screening adding just a punch of red lipstick for an effortlessly downtown chic look.
The best look we've seen from Duff yet (by far) was witnessed just a couple of weeks ago at the 2010 Teen Choice Awards. The 22-year-old was sporting a chic high bun and showing off her flawless skin with natural makeup and light pink lips.